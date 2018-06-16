Acid Rain: Summer Drop
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
E-Portal, Geomagnetic, & PLUR Alliance present
ACID RAIN: SUMMER DROP
Main Room:
Liquid Soul
Zyrus 7
Doctor Spook
Khromata
Random
Gizma
Infinite Sun
Gitsi
Goti
Above DNA:
Talla 2XLC
Taj
Blurr
Sonic Fuzion
Seventh Sign
The Post-Meister
Lounge:
No Left Turn
Soulr
TreeKat
Cheezy-P
Envix
Splendid
Plus late night: Hosted by Nocturnal Code
Lisa Rose
BairFro
Dominic M
And Special Guest!
Dazzle Room:
DJ competition with Special Guests!
Prepare your minds for an immersive, sensory deluge into psychedelic dance event culture. Enter our multi-stage wonderland for a night of real psy-raving, featuring a range of complicated psychedelic music to make for a truly transcendent night. Come celebrate the start of summer in proper Psy style!
Liquid Soul became a worldwide sensation for his distinctive sound signature. A sound that can be best described as masterfully capturing emotion through the perfect use of uplifting melodies which manages to intelligently fuse elements of Trance and Psychedelic Trance. These unique qualities have simply set Liquid Soul apart from the pack, making him one of the most desirable artists in the business today.
As one of the most talented and in demand artists in Electronic Dance Music, Talla 2XLC is a true legend and founder of the international club scene. He produced hundreds of big anthems in his own unique style which, over the years, have evolved into the hard driving euphoric trance we hear today. It's all about uplifting! Having spun alongside key players like Armin van Buuren, Tiesto, Paul van Dyk, and remixed/edited tracks by Armin van Buuren, Deadmau5, Eric Prydz, Markus Schulz, Cosmic Gate, The Prodigy and more, Talla knows how to hypnotize a massive crowd. On top of that, Talla 2XLC has also been releasing on a range of leading trance labels and distributions such as Armada - WAO138, FSOE, Vandit and his own Tetsuo Records, while simultaneously spreading his progressive and uplifting passion with Uplifting hits entering the global charts.
psytrance. trance. techno. hardcore.
9pm - after hours.
all ages.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 day of show;
$25 < 10pm;
$30 after.