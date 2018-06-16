E-Portal, Geomagnetic, & PLUR Alliance present

ACID RAIN: SUMMER DROP

Main Room:

Liquid Soul

Zyrus 7

Doctor Spook

Khromata

Random

Gizma

Infinite Sun

Gitsi

Goti

Above DNA:

Talla 2XLC

Taj

Blurr

Sonic Fuzion

Seventh Sign

The Post-Meister

Lounge:

No Left Turn

Soulr

TreeKat

Cheezy-P

Envix

Splendid

Plus late night: Hosted by Nocturnal Code

Lisa Rose

BairFro

Dominic M

And Special Guest!

Dazzle Room:

DJ competition with Special Guests!

Prepare your minds for an immersive, sensory deluge into psychedelic dance event culture. Enter our multi-stage wonderland for a night of real psy-raving, featuring a range of complicated psychedelic music to make for a truly transcendent night. Come celebrate the start of summer in proper Psy style!

Liquid Soul became a worldwide sensation for his distinctive sound signature. A sound that can be best described as masterfully capturing emotion through the perfect use of uplifting melodies which manages to intelligently fuse elements of Trance and Psychedelic Trance. These unique qualities have simply set Liquid Soul apart from the pack, making him one of the most desirable artists in the business today.

As one of the most talented and in demand artists in Electronic Dance Music, Talla 2XLC is a true legend and founder of the international club scene. He produced hundreds of big anthems in his own unique style which, over the years, have evolved into the hard driving euphoric trance we hear today. It's all about uplifting! Having spun alongside key players like Armin van Buuren, Tiesto, Paul van Dyk, and remixed/edited tracks by Armin van Buuren, Deadmau5, Eric Prydz, Markus Schulz, Cosmic Gate, The Prodigy and more, Talla knows how to hypnotize a massive crowd. On top of that, Talla 2XLC has also been releasing on a range of leading trance labels and distributions such as Armada - WAO138, FSOE, Vandit and his own Tetsuo Records, while simultaneously spreading his progressive and uplifting passion with Uplifting hits entering the global charts.

psytrance. trance. techno. hardcore.

9pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 day of show;

$25 < 10pm;

$30 after.