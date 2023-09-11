Performing Live:

ACTORS -- https://www.actorstheband.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

Vancouver's brilliant post-punk and new-wave quartet Actors music displays their flair for sonic cinematics. Their songs have been described as addictively dancey, infectious and uplifting yet melancholy. Actors embraces their 80's influences with a reverence that shapes their compositions into beautiful dark pop masterpieces.

post-punk. new wave.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

trew

$20 advance;

$26 day of show.

Watch and listen:

Actors: We Don't Have to Dance: https://youtu.be/y6U56-1qqIY