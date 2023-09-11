Actors
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
ACTORS -- https://www.actorstheband.com/
Plus guests, TBA!
Vancouver's brilliant post-punk and new-wave quartet Actors music displays their flair for sonic cinematics. Their songs have been described as addictively dancey, infectious and uplifting yet melancholy. Actors embraces their 80's influences with a reverence that shapes their compositions into beautiful dark pop masterpieces.
post-punk. new wave.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$20 advance;
$26 day of show.
Watch and listen:
Actors: We Don't Have to Dance: https://youtu.be/y6U56-1qqIY
