DNA Lounge & Hubba Hubba Revue present

ALL HALLOW'S EVE

The DNA Lounge Halloween Extravaganza!

Featuring the city's best costume contest at midnight, with $1,500 in cash prizes!

trew

Details TBA!

Hosted by:

MC Kingfish & Alexa Von Pumpkinface

If there was ever a holiday created just for DNA Lounge that holiday is Halloween, and this is our twenty-second spoooooky year throwing this party! We're bringing you a super-sized Halloween madhouse!

Join us at this can't-miss, annual event for bewitching burlesque, and ambient ghostly acrobats and skillful circus syrens performing all night to the top DJs in Halloweentown!

9pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.