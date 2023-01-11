All Hallow's Eve

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

DNA Lounge & Hubba Hubba Revue present

ALL HALLOW'S EVE

The DNA Lounge Halloween Extravaganza!

Featuring the city's best costume contest at midnight, with $1,500 in cash prizes!

Details TBA!

Hosted by:

MC Kingfish & Alexa Von Pumpkinface

If there was ever a holiday created just for DNA Lounge that holiday is Halloween, and this is our twenty-second spoooooky year throwing this party! We're bringing you a super-sized Halloween madhouse!

Join us at this can't-miss, annual event for bewitching burlesque, and ambient ghostly acrobats and skillful circus syrens performing all night to the top DJs in Halloweentown!

9pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

