AniCLover: YoaCLobi

Above DNA:

Similar Outskirts

Corporate Tool

Nichi

Rainyxstar

Refu

Join us for an afterparty for the Yoasobi concert where we'll celebrate with j-pop, utaite, Vocaloid, and anisong remixes in honor of Ayase and Ikura's past and current projects!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/04-21d.html

anime. jpop. aniremix. utaite. vocaloid.

7pm - midnight.

18+ with ID.

$22 limited advance;

$26 after;

$33 door.

