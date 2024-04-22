AniCLover: YoaCLobi
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
AniCLover Charitable Council presents
ANICLOVER: YOACLOBI
Above DNA:
Similar Outskirts
Corporate Tool
Nichi
Rainyxstar
Refu
Join us for an afterparty for the Yoasobi concert where we'll celebrate with j-pop, utaite, Vocaloid, and anisong remixes in honor of Ayase and Ikura's past and current projects!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/04-21d.html
anime. jpop. aniremix. utaite. vocaloid.
7pm - midnight.
18+ with ID.
$22 limited advance;
$26 after;
$33 door.
Info
credits
