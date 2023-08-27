AniCLover Charitable Council presents

ANICLOVERSARY IV: VINYL MODE SIDE STORY

Above DNA:

Tom the S.C.

Niho

AdvanceRatio

CorporateTool

Walleee_

Phosphatide

trew

Rainy

AniCLover is celebrating our 4th anniversary with anime songs and otaku music, featuring long time guest DJ Tom the S.C. from Fukuoka to show off his turntablism skills live and in person! We'll have more turntablism throughout the program from DJ Walleee and NineSeventy, plus plenty of exciting anisong originals and otaku EDM remixes!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-26c.html

Watch and listen:

Tom the S.C.: https://youtu.be/u9oPflgOJv4

anime. jpop. aniremix. otaku. turntablism.

4pm - 8:30pm.

18+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 door.