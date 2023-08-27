AniCLoversary IV: Vinyl Mode Side Story
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
AniCLover Charitable Council presents
ANICLOVERSARY IV: VINYL MODE SIDE STORY
Above DNA:
Tom the S.C.
Niho
AdvanceRatio
CorporateTool
Walleee_
Phosphatide
Rainy
AniCLover is celebrating our 4th anniversary with anime songs and otaku music, featuring long time guest DJ Tom the S.C. from Fukuoka to show off his turntablism skills live and in person! We'll have more turntablism throughout the program from DJ Walleee and NineSeventy, plus plenty of exciting anisong originals and otaku EDM remixes!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/08-26c.html
Watch and listen:
Tom the S.C.: https://youtu.be/u9oPflgOJv4
anime. jpop. aniremix. otaku. turntablism.
4pm - 8:30pm.
18+ with ID.
$15 advance;
$20 door.
