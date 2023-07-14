Performing Live:

ANYTHING BOX -- https://www.facebook.com/endpop

Plus guests, TBA!

With DJ:

Shindog

Anything Box are best known for their 1989 single \"Living in Oblivion\". The band is noted for its melodic, synth-driven dance beats from its early years as well as its fusion of electronics and guitars which is its current musical focus. The band also receives praise for its album artwork which ranges from oil paintings to electronic paintings which are all works of Claude Strilio, their frontman.

trew

DJ Shindog is one of the founders of New Wave City, San Francisco's premier monthly event devoted to playing the best in alternative dance music from the New Wave era of the late 70's and early 80's. New Wave City has kept SF dancing for over 31 years! DJ Shindog will be playing before, between and after the bands.

new wave. synthpop. alternative dance.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$26 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-13.html

Watch and listen:

Anything Box: Living In Oblivion: https://youtu.be/VI53G_D5Dbw