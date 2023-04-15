Performing Live:

Tristan Shone, the creative core of Author & Punisher, started the project in 2004, setting out to craft devices (machines) as a force multiplier. That he could control machines to trigger a myriad of sound objects (synths et al.) was not just heuristic but revolutionary. Shone's mechanical engineering and art background functioned perfectly as a catalyst to his songwriter form. To date, Author & Punisher has seven lauded full-lengths and one EP, the latest of which is Krüller. Shone's unconventional yet assiduous methods with music and machine have landed crucial collaborations with Perturbator's James Kent, and Tool's Danny Carey and Justin Chancellor, who appear on Krüller tracks \"Misery\" and \"Centurion\", respectively.

Los Angeles's Joseph Holiday makes dark, moody, end-of-the-world modular music as Snakes of Russia. He masterfully weaves together his modular rig with samples and real world instrumentation. Constant slow-paced beats accompanied by horns, strings, reversed textures and glitch details bring much tension to the listener. His music would serve as the perfect soundtrack for a freakish daunting scene from a David Lynch film.

industrial. ambient.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$18 advance;

$23 day of show.

