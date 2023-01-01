BTS + Blackpink K-Pop NYE Celebration
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
BTS + BLACKPINK K-POP NYE CELEBRATION
Above DNA:
Bit
Peter Lo
Dazzle Room:
Mr. Washington
Experience:
• NYE Balloon Drop
• BTS & Blackpink music videos
• Professional photographers
• Take a photo with BTS and Blackpink standees
• K-Pop inspired decorations
• Access four separate Nye dance parties for one price!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/12-31d.html
k-pop.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$30 limited advance;
$40 after;
$60 day of show.
