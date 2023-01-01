BTS + Blackpink K-Pop NYE Celebration

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

BTS + BLACKPINK K-POP NYE CELEBRATION

Above DNA:

Bit

Peter Lo

Dazzle Room:

Mr. Washington

Experience:

No title

trew

• NYE Balloon Drop

• BTS & Blackpink music videos

• Professional photographers

• Take a photo with BTS and Blackpink standees

• K-Pop inspired decorations

• Access four separate Nye dance parties for one price!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/12-31d.html

k-pop.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$30 limited advance;

$40 after;

$60 day of show.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - BTS + Blackpink K-Pop NYE Celebration - 2023-01-01 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - BTS + Blackpink K-Pop NYE Celebration - 2023-01-01 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - BTS + Blackpink K-Pop NYE Celebration - 2023-01-01 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - BTS + Blackpink K-Pop NYE Celebration - 2023-01-01 06:00:00 ical