BARE CHEST CALENDAR CONTEST: FINALS

Be part of the excitement and energy at the Annual Finals Contest as 18 sexy men compete for one of the twelve coveted spots on the Bare Chest Calendar and become part of a 30 year old San Francisco institution.

Arrive early to cheer on your favorite Finalists and be among the first to find out who will be the next Bare Chest Calendar Men!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/05-11a.html

Watch and listen:

Bare Chest Calendar Finals part 1: http://youtu.be/qU8-uWnTnrc

3pm - 6pm.

21+ with ID.

$5 advance;

$10 door.

http://www.barechest.org/