Bare Chest Calendar Finals

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Bare Chest Calendar presents

BARE CHEST CALENDAR FINALS

Main Room:

Rosie Fingers

Bare Chest Calendar Men

Come support our Finalists as they compete to be on the 2025 Calendar! See them in their fantasy gear, get to know them better during the question and answer, and watch them strip their shirts off and bare their chests!

No title

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-05a.html

show.

3pm - 6:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Bare Chest Calendar Finals - 2024-05-06 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Bare Chest Calendar Finals - 2024-05-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Bare Chest Calendar Finals - 2024-05-06 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bare Chest Calendar Finals - 2024-05-06 00:00:00 ical