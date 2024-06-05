Bare Chest Calendar Finals
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Rosie Fingers
Bare Chest Calendar Men
Come support our Finalists as they compete to be on the 2025 Calendar! See them in their fantasy gear, get to know them better during the question and answer, and watch them strip their shirts off and bare their chests!
3pm - 6:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
