BAY AREA LEGENDS ACADEMY OF TEASE FUNDRAISER

Come support our local Bay Area Legends while learning \"Tips and Tricks\" of the Art of Burlesque!

Join Headmistress Ifn Whendy and the faculty of our local burlesque celebrities. All funds raised go to our local Legends' personal expenses in order to attend BHOF 2019 in June.

You can purchase individual classes, the first or second semester each with a block of 3 classes, OR the full workshop with all 6 classes.

For all classes please bring: A notebook, writing implement, water bottle and your enthusiasm! Wear and layer comfortable clothes that allow for ease of movement, comfortable dance shoes and other items suggested for specific classes.

Here is the class schedule:

First Semester:

4:00pm - 4:50pm: \"Tassel Twirling 101\" with Bunny Pistol:

Learn all the necessary components needed for twirling tassels and assels! Professor Bunny will cover adhesives, placement and body movements. ALL levels of dance experience and ALL body types are welcome and encouraged!

4:50pm - 5:40pm: \"Hear Me Roar\" with Red Velvet:

Madame Velvet will teach you to raise your \"voice\" on stage by sending a message through your movements, your facial expressions, and your intentions. Class will be a mixture of lecture, partner and group exercises, and movement. All experience levels welcome!

10 minute break

5:50pm - 6:40pm: \"Fan Dancing\" with Frankie Fictitious:

The sensual art of fan dancing made easy with this Fabulous Faculty Temptress! Learn the basics of how to hold your fans and the movements that will make them flutter and fly. No fans? No problem! You can still learn the techniques. Bring your feathered or paper fans if you own a pair.

Dinner Break: Grab some dinner from DNA Pizza and join Ifn Whendy back in the main room where she will interview a few of our local Legends! Viva LaFever and Ellion Ness will share their tips on being Burlesque Legends!