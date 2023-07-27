Performing Live:

BELZEBONG -- https://www.facebook.com/belzebong420

GREENBEARD -- https://www.facebook.com/greenbeardtheband

Plus guests, TBA!

Belzebong are a stoner metal band. best known for their weed-themed instrumental doom metal and famous for their \"Dude\" psuedonyms, all while keeping their faces obscured whether by hair or fog. All of their music to date, barring samples, is instrumental. Be warned- the narcotic properties of Belzebong, while not fully medically tested at this point, will definitely hinder fine motor skills and impair higher brain functions. Belzebong is guided by a deranged Bong Genie that offers up ancient riffs from the Pagan witch Sabbaths that occurred in the mountain ranges surrounding their hometown in Poland.

Greenbeard is a stoner-metal three-piece band from Austin, Texas. Their sound has evolved recently, expanding upon the band's foundation of sludgy riffs and heavy beats with more melodic tunes and the introduction of soul and blues influences throughout.

doom metal. stoner metal. sludge. metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-26d.html

Watch and listen:

Belzebong: Names of the Devil: https://youtu.be/qSl2t5u90U0

Greenbeard: Creatures of the Night: https://youtu.be/hpydDQyaOMg