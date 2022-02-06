Betamaxx & Parallels
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing live:
BETAMAXX -- https://www.facebook.com/betamaxx80s
PARALLELS -- https://www.facebook.com/parallels
MISSING WORDS -- https://missingwords.bandcamp.com/
TEEEL -- https://teeel.bandcamp.com/
With DJ:
Slackmachine
synthpop. synthwave.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-01d.html
