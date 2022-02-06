Betamaxx & Parallels

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing live:

BETAMAXX -- https://www.facebook.com/betamaxx80s

PARALLELS -- https://www.facebook.com/parallels

MISSING WORDS -- https://missingwords.bandcamp.com/

TEEEL -- https://teeel.bandcamp.com/

With DJ:

Slackmachine

synthpop. synthwave.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-01d.html

