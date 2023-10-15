Big Muscle Party: Bearrison Edition
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bare Chest Calendar presents
BIG MUSCLE PARTY: BEARRISON EDITION
Main Room:
Paul Goodyear
And the Bare Chest Calendar Men
Wrap up the 2023 Big Muscle Party season with Bare Chest Calendar Team 2024 and some of the friendliest bears in SF!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-14a.html
house.
4pm - 9pm.
21+ with ID.
$20 limited advance;
$25 after;
$35 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/597625408595495/
