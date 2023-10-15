Big Muscle Party: Bearrison Edition

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Bare Chest Calendar presents

BIG MUSCLE PARTY: BEARRISON EDITION

Main Room:

Paul Goodyear

And the Bare Chest Calendar Men

Wrap up the 2023 Big Muscle Party season with Bare Chest Calendar Team 2024 and some of the friendliest bears in SF!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-14a.html

house.

4pm - 9pm.

21+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$35 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/597625408595495/

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
