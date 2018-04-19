Black Mare Glaare

Google Calendar - Black Mare Glaare - 2018-04-19 05:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Mare Glaare - 2018-04-19 05:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Mare Glaare - 2018-04-19 05:00:00 iCalendar - Black Mare Glaare - 2018-04-19 05:00:00

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Performing Live:

BLACK MARE -- https://www.facebook.com/theblackmare

GLAARE -- https://www.facebook.com/glaare

SILENCE IN THE SNOW -- https://www.facebook.com/silenceinthesnow

post. punk.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$10 advance;

$12 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/04-18d.html

Watch and listen:

Black Mare: Low Crimes: http://youtu.be/tWhfLhJSLAM

Glaare: Surrender Control: http://youtu.be/8ND4akOQ2y4

Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Calendar - Black Mare Glaare - 2018-04-19 05:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Mare Glaare - 2018-04-19 05:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Mare Glaare - 2018-04-19 05:00:00 iCalendar - Black Mare Glaare - 2018-04-19 05:00:00