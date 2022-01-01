BOOTIE MASHUP: NYE 2022

Main Room:

Adriana A

DJ Tyme

Jupiter Gatling

Live Mashup Rock Band:

SMASH-UP DERBY -- https://www.bootiemashup.com/smash-up-derby/

trew

(performing live at 11pm)

Lounge:

Airsun

Above DNA and Dazzle: Bass Drop NYE

Megalodon

and more!

After a very long two years, Bootie Mashup is excited to be bringing another epic New Years Eve party to DNA, ringing in a hopefully better 2022 with all the balloons, party hats, decorations, noisemakers, champagne, and mashups we can muster. With four different rooms of music, there's something for everyone!

For the 11:11 Show, we're pleased to present the triumphant return of our original house band, Smash-Up Derby, playing live rock mashups of some of the year's biggest hits. Resident DJs Adriana A, DJ Tyme, and Jupiter Gatling will be spinning the best pop mashups of the past year, as well as some of the new bangers you'll be dancing to in 2022. DJ Airsun holds down the upstairs Hip-Hop Lounge, and in the Above and Dazzle Room, it's Bass Drop NYE with special guest Megalodon spinning dubstep, ridden, and bass.

Showcasing the best mashups in the world ever, Bootie Mashup has been throwing genre-fluid dance parties in San Francisco (and beyond) since 2003, shamelessly combining pop songs both throwback and current. With our fun, creative themes, our diverse team of pop pirates have won numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities for over 18 years.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/12-31.html

mashups. pop. throwback. hiphop. club bangers.

10pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$30 limited advance;

$35 after;

$50 day of show.