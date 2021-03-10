Bootie Mashup

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

BOOTIE MASHUP

DJs TBA! Showcasing the best mashups in the world ever, Bootie Mashup has been throwing genre-fluid dance parties in San Francisco since 2003, shamelessly combining pop songs both throwback and current. With our fun, creative themes, our diverse team of pop pirates have won numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities for nearly 18 years.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-02.html

Watch and listen:

Bootie Teaser: http://youtu.be/iVQ8YuBAE7M

mashups. pop. throwback. hiphop. club bangers.

No title

trew

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 < 10pm;

$25 after.

http://www.bootiemashup.com/

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Bootie Mashup - 2021-10-03 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Bootie Mashup - 2021-10-03 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Bootie Mashup - 2021-10-03 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bootie Mashup - 2021-10-03 06:00:00 ical