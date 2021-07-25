BOOTIE MASHUP: BOOTIE-CON

Main Room:

Adriana A

DJ Tyme

Geek-inspired pole dance show by:

Flux Vertical Theatre

Lounge:

Ryan Andrews

This week is virtual Comic-Con International, so Adriana A and DJ Tyme are geeking out with mashups from our favorite sci-fi and fantasy films, TV shows, and videogames, including a special geektastic pole dance show at 11:11 from Flux Vertical Theatre. Ryan Andrews holds down the Hip-Hop Lounge.

trew

Showcasing the best mashups in the world ever, Bootie Mashup has been throwing genre-fluid dance parties in San Francisco since 2003, shamelessly combining pop songs both throwback and current. With our fun, creative themes, our diverse team of pop pirates have won numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities for nearly 18 years.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/07-24.html

Watch and listen:

Bootie Teaser: http://youtu.be/iVQ8YuBAE7M

mashups. pop. throwback. hiphop. club bangers. pole dance.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 < 10pm;

$25 after.

http://www.bootiemashup.com/