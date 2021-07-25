Bootie Mashup: Bootie-Con
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
BOOTIE MASHUP: BOOTIE-CON
Main Room:
Adriana A
DJ Tyme
Geek-inspired pole dance show by:
Flux Vertical Theatre
Lounge:
Ryan Andrews
This week is virtual Comic-Con International, so Adriana A and DJ Tyme are geeking out with mashups from our favorite sci-fi and fantasy films, TV shows, and videogames, including a special geektastic pole dance show at 11:11 from Flux Vertical Theatre. Ryan Andrews holds down the Hip-Hop Lounge.
Showcasing the best mashups in the world ever, Bootie Mashup has been throwing genre-fluid dance parties in San Francisco since 2003, shamelessly combining pop songs both throwback and current. With our fun, creative themes, our diverse team of pop pirates have won numerous nightlife awards in multiple cities for nearly 18 years.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/07-24.html
Watch and listen:
Bootie Teaser: http://youtu.be/iVQ8YuBAE7M
mashups. pop. throwback. hiphop. club bangers. pole dance.
9pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 < 10pm;
$25 after.
http://www.bootiemashup.com/
