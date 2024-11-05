Boshke Beats

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Ratatoulle presents

BOSHKE BEATS

Above DNA:

Alex Tolstey Boshke

Seba

Boshke Beats Records is a world famous boutique Techno Label with a 20 year history emphasizing Psychedelic Techno and Electro. Alex \"Boshke\" Tolstey is the founder of Boshke Beats Records and will be on a California Tour in May from Europe. He collaborates with and produced projects like Extrawelt, X-Dream and Nina Kravitz. This is a rare occasion to hear Alex play in the US.

No title

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-10d.html

techno. electro.

9pm - 2:30am.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$14 after;

$17 door.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Boshke Beats - 2024-05-11 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Boshke Beats - 2024-05-11 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Boshke Beats - 2024-05-11 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Boshke Beats - 2024-05-11 06:00:00 ical