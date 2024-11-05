Boshke Beats
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Ratatoulle presents
BOSHKE BEATS
Above DNA:
Alex Tolstey Boshke
Seba
Boshke Beats Records is a world famous boutique Techno Label with a 20 year history emphasizing Psychedelic Techno and Electro. Alex \"Boshke\" Tolstey is the founder of Boshke Beats Records and will be on a California Tour in May from Europe. He collaborates with and produced projects like Extrawelt, X-Dream and Nina Kravitz. This is a rare occasion to hear Alex play in the US.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-10d.html
techno. electro.
9pm - 2:30am.
all ages.
$10 limited advance;
$14 after;
$17 door.
