Bulldozer: 40th Anniversary

Italian thrash metal legends Bulldozer recorded their debut single in 1983 and achieved notoriety for being one of the first thrash metal bands out of Italy. Their unique brand of thrash fuses elements of black metal, speed metal and classic thrash, as if someone combined early Venom, Tank and Motorhead. Their debut album was controversial around the world as being absolutely inappropriate for society, due to the perverse and obscene lyrics and artwork, which created an international scandal! That scandal and subsequent albums, including their live masterpiece, solidified their fan base. Now, after years of being inactive, makeups and breakups, Bulldozer is back and the metal community is ready to celebrate 40 years of the Italian thrash heroes!

Deceased was formed back in 1985 and became the first band signed to Relapse Records. Though they are known as death metal, that description isn't entirely appropriate. While King Fowley's vocals fit this tag, much of the music is more rooted in traditional eighties metal, with some thrash and death touches. The result is a raw but forceful metal hybrid.

Ares Kingdom rose form the ashes of famed blackened death metal band Order From Chaos. Their frantic and melodic riffing, dynamic songwriting, and empowering lyrics scream tales of warfare and history.

Demiser is whiskey and speed fueled, demon-worshipping metal from hell. This blackened thrash horde have set out to be the filthiest, most evil, satanic speed metal band in the United States. In the words of Metal Blade records- Demiser plays \"gun-toting, throat-cutting blackened thrash metal to storm the gates of heaven\"!

DJ The Last Angry Manny has been a fixture in the Bay Area Metal Scene for decades, waving the flag of thrash and extreme music even when the world turned to grunge and pop. He will be playing an all vinyl set of metal hits and rarities before, between and after the bands.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$32 day of show.

