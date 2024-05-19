Roll Events & Bounce Beat present

CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM: HOSTAGE SITUATION

Above DNA:

Hostage Situation

Chango

Blupill

Jox

Leaf

Dazzle Room:

trew

Aaron Helali

Weezy

DJ Frnk

Downpack

Trim

Ork!d

Hostage Situation is a Denver based trio that began working together in the summer of 2021. The crew quickly is making a name for themselves around the local scene due to the wide variety of music they produce and DJ. While they mainly focus on heavy hitting dubstep/riddim, Hostage Situation also has a passion for different forms of bass music that are more emotionally driven in an attempt to create heartfelt moments for their audience. Within the first two years, this trio has performed at various venues across the country along with selling out their first two headline shows at The Black Box and Meow Wolf Denver. In addition, they have performed at multiple Denver based festivals such as Global Dance Festival, Supernatural Festival and Decadence NYE Colorado. Fans are excited to see these three continue to take the scene hostage.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-18d.html

riddim. dubstep. d+b. trap. bass.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$5, $10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.