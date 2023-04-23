Catacombs of Riddim: V
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
BLURR Events & Roll Events present
CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM: V
Above DNA:
GorrilaT
D3vinity
Skniblk
CriiOZ
Twuampz
CriiOZ
Topscoreleo
Dazzle Room:
L3na
Vixxx
Alfa
Leila Razi
Delodaze
Shambles
Dropping bass heavy enough to rip through the fabric of reality Tate Warner, who goes by the name GorillaT is quickly becoming a reckoning force in the bass scene. Merging psychedelic soundscapes with intense, death-defying drops, the Colorado producer has offered direct support to artists such as Mize, Kill the Noise, Virtual Riot, and more. Like an ominous rumble in the jungle, GorillaT's sound will draw you in and alter your perception before blasting you deep into the ether.
D3vinity is a Dubstep/Riddim producer and DJ known for her high energy and passion for music. Her name represents her connection with the Divine and her belief in the importance of understanding the Self. She graduated from Garnish for music production and has gained a higher consciousness that shines through her tracks. She aims to spread love in the Dubstep scene and showcase the duality of life.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-22d.html
dubstep. riddim. house. d+b.
9pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
Info
credits