BLURR Events & Roll Events present

CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM: V

Above DNA:

GorrilaT

D3vinity

Skniblk

CriiOZ

Twuampz

Topscoreleo

Dazzle Room:

trew

L3na

Vixxx

Alfa

Leila Razi

Delodaze

Shambles

Dropping bass heavy enough to rip through the fabric of reality Tate Warner, who goes by the name GorillaT is quickly becoming a reckoning force in the bass scene. Merging psychedelic soundscapes with intense, death-defying drops, the Colorado producer has offered direct support to artists such as Mize, Kill the Noise, Virtual Riot, and more. Like an ominous rumble in the jungle, GorillaT's sound will draw you in and alter your perception before blasting you deep into the ether.

D3vinity is a Dubstep/Riddim producer and DJ known for her high energy and passion for music. Her name represents her connection with the Divine and her belief in the importance of understanding the Self. She graduated from Garnish for music production and has gained a higher consciousness that shines through her tracks. She aims to spread love in the Dubstep scene and showcase the duality of life.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/04-22d.html

dubstep. riddim. house. d+b.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.