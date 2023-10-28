Catacombs of Riddim: XI: Halloween Special

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

BLURR Events & Roll Events present

CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM: XI: HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

Above DNA:

Felmax

24kPersian

NothingxHurts

VBRVMS

Cloudii -b2b- Poizin

AJ Mac

No title

trew

Dazzle Room:

Botanica

24kNate

Divine

Smug

Space Grimez

Fernsure

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-27d.html

dubstep. riddim. house. d+b.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10, $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
