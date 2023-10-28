Catacombs of Riddim: XI: Halloween Special
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
BLURR Events & Roll Events present
CATACOMBS OF RIDDIM: XI: HALLOWEEN SPECIAL
Above DNA:
Felmax
24kPersian
NothingxHurts
VBRVMS
Cloudii -b2b- Poizin
AJ Mac
Dazzle Room:
Botanica
24kNate
Divine
Smug
Space Grimez
Fernsure
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/10-27d.html
dubstep. riddim. house. d+b.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10, $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$25 door.
