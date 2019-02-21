Chiaroscuro Solo Show

I'm delighted to present a new collection of work titled 'CHIAROSCURO A study of light and dark' at The Russell Gallery in London.

The collection of work is inspired by a recent exhibition in Barcelona of 'The Golden Age of Spanish painting'. The thing that struck me most was the use of CHIAROSCURO, the contrast of dark and light.

Derived from Italian chiaro ‘clear, bright’ (from Latin clarus ) + oscuro ‘dark, obscure’ (from Latin obscurus ) Velaquez, Caravaggio and their contemporaries were masters of this technique. I’ve always been drawn to the rich red fabrics and treacle like backgrounds of work from the Renaissance where the light jumps forward and the darker colours recede creating depth and focus in the painting.

The exhibition runs from the 21st of February until the 9th of March. In this collection I try to capture an essence of that contrast using gold and copper leaf that catch the light and thin washes of oil and varnish creating beautifully, rich, deep, harmonious paintings that are modern but at their heart inspired by ancient techniques and practices.

The opening Private View runs from 6pm to 8:30pm on Thursday 21st of February.

All pieces are now on my website http://www.chelsea-davine.com/recent-work.

Featured painting C H I A R O S C U R O S K Y 150cm x 100cm

