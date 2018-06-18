Chris "Cheoss" Corales: Memorial and Life Celebration

This will be a public gathering for friends and family to celebrate the life and memory of our dear friend Chris, to share stories, space, laughter, tears, love and music. Everyone is welcome to participate. Please share this event widely to his many Bay Area friends.

3-4pm Reception

4-6pm Memorial

6-10pm Celebration

While Chris's sudden passing brings incredible sadness to our Mission artist community, Chris's embrace of vitality, humor and energy in his work and in his life are a very real reason to celebrate his impact on all of our lives. We will use this occasion to drink a toast, gather in friendship, dance it up and lovingly send off this one-of-a-kind human onto his next cosmic destiny.

If you would like to volunteer at the event, please get in touch with us.

Lastly, we are so so close to reaching our modest goal to support Chris's family!! If you haven't yet contributed to the GoFundMe fundraiser for Chris's family, please consider a small donation. Please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/chris-corales

Thank you friends!!

