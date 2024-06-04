Performing Live:

CIRITH UNGOL -- https://www.facebook.com/cirithungolofficial

SLOUGH FEG -- https://www.sloughfeg.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

With DJ:

Bleeding Priest

Cirith Ungol is a legendary metal band formed in late 1971. The band took their name from the mountain pass Cirith Ungol in J. R. R. Tolkien's epic novel, The Lord of the Rings. The artwork on their albums was all done by renowned fantasy artist Michael Whelan. Throughout the 1970s, the band generally played a style of heavy metal heavily rooted in hard and psychedelic rock. Its first studio album, Frost and Fire, featured a heavier sound that many believe to be the first taste of American power metal. By its second studio album, King of the Dead, it had solidified its power metal style while gravitating toward a much \"darker\" sound, with many considering the album among the first doom metal releases. The band broke up in 1991 and would remain inactive for 25 years. Since their reunion in 2016, Cirith Ungol has mainly played huge metal festivals across the world where they are greeted as returning heroes for their invaluable contributions to the doom and power metal scenes. They have announced they will stop performing live at the end of 2024, this time for good.

Though they originally formed in Pennsylvania, Slough Feg, formerly known as The Lord Weird Slough Feg, have been tearing up the Bay Area and calling it home since 1990. The band's name is taken from the main villain in the British comic book series Sláine, which is set in a world based on Celtic myths and stories. And while traditional metal provide the musical landscape, those myths provide the fodder for many of Slough Feg's lyrical topics, although subjects such as mental evolution, moral mastery, and your basic misery and madness also tend to crop up, even when not related to mythology.

DJ Bleeding Priest: Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Bleeding Priest (Will Carroll) will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection between the bands and after the show.

metal. doom metal. power metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$32 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/04-05.html