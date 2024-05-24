CLUSTERFUCK BURNING MAN FUNDRAISER TALKS

Above DNA:

DJ Scott From Earth

Are you attending Burning Man this year?

Are you looking to network with fellow Burning Man attendees and learn more about what it's like to attend?

trew

ClusterFuck United is a local Bay Area Burning Man camp hosting a completely free fundraiser event at DNA Lounge featuring some informational talks around what it's like to attend Burning Man.

Hear from veterans about some helpful tips on how you can prepare for your experience out there. Also, if you don't have a camp already, this is a great opportunity to meet the ClusterFuck team.

Buy drinks to support DNA Lounge! Donations are accepted at the door which well help ClusterFuck pay for much needed upgrades for our camp after lots of our materials got destroyed in the mud and rain during the last burn.

Here's the action-packed agenda for the event:

6pm: Doors open and networking begins

7pm: Organizing a ClusterFuck: How to Organize a BM Camp

7:10pm: Self-Care Should NOT be a ClusterFuck

7:20pm: A Clusterfucked Menu: Meal Prepping for Playa

7:30pm: Clusterfireside Chat: Funny Stories from Playa

7:50pm: Talks Conclude, help us fold up chairs and transition the space into a Dancefloor

8pm - 10pm: Music from DJ Scott From Earth

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-23c.html

6pm - 10pm.

all ages.

Free with RSVP.