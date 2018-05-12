COCKTAIL ROBOTICS HACKATHON

Agenda:

Samuel Coniglio (Introduction to Cocktail Robotics)

Katherine Becvar (Art and beauty of making a drink)

Ken Mochel & Travis Briggs (Hardware and Fluid management hands on)

Kiki Jewell (Coding for drinks hands on)

...and maybe more!

Celebrate the rise of our robot overlords by building their bartenders! Curious how a proper cocktail is made? Wonder how you can make a machine to do your bidding? Come to the first ever hackathon for building cocktail robots! In this program, you will learn the art of moving fluids from point A to point B in unusual ways! Hopefully the end result is something tasty! The program will be a combination of presentations and hands on, so you can touch hardware and play with code.

What to bring: A computer, and an Arduino, Raspberry Pi or micro controller of your choosing.

What we bring: Sample hardware and fluid pumps, access to Python code.

How much? $30 admission includes your very own peristaltic pump to take home. $10 admission gets you in the door.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/05-12a.html

Watch and listen:

DNA Lounge Cocktail Robotics Grand Challenge: http://youtu.be/Gcn8J7nHX3k

noon - 4pm.

all ages.

$10 Gen. Adm.;

$30 With Hardware.