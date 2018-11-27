As a woman entrepreneur, you sometimes feel lonely and frustrated that you need to take business decisions even if you don’t always have the answers.

Would it not be nice to be part of a group of supportive like-minded women entrepreneurs, who know exactly what you are dealing with and have probably gone through similar frustrations. Our Peer to Peer groups gives you an opportunity to connect, share and learn with other women and feel supported and inspired.

We invite you to our Coffee morning to learn more about the Peer to Peer groups and to meet other women entrepreneurs!

credits here

Please register in advance on our website www.downtownoffices.es

https://www.facebook.com/events/544270452684128/