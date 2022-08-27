Performing Live:

COM TRUISE -- https://www.facebook.com/comtruise

THE BAD DREAMERS -- https://www.facebook.com/thebaddreamersmusic

Plus guests, TBA!

Repetition is a form of change,\" reads one of Brian Eno's Oblique Strategies. Seth Haley knows the concept well, and his style of technicolour synth-wave takes the mantra as a challenge -- how much emotion can one man convey through his machines? Six years ago, Galactic Melt introduced space traveller Com Truise and his journey through far-flung galaxies, before mini-epics Wave 1 and Silicon Tare expanded the story in further cosmic detail. And now Iteration concludes this sprawling saga. True to its name, the album is built on Com Truise hallmarks: neon-streaked melodies, big drums, robotic grooves, bleary nostalgia. But Iteration is also the most elegant and streamlined that Haley's music has ever sounded.

trew

The Bad Dreamers' Space and Time drowns the listener in 1980s neons and bursting, colorful synths. The follow-up to his debut, Songs About People Including Myself (2018), Schuler's sophomoric effort sifts through his trauma, and ultimately he manages to find peace within the music. Woven through the saxophone-bound \"She's Really Not That Into You,\" the sparkling \"New York Minute,\" and smoldering closer \"Holier Than Thou,\" his musicality has reached new peaks and allows him to come out the other side. Pain will always be crucial to his journey; he's just better at handling it these days.

synthwave. chillwave.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$25 advance;

$30 door.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-26.html

Watch and listen:

Com Truise: Brokendate: https://youtu.be/RMjCxV7u8OA

Com Truise: Ultrafiche of You: https://youtu.be/gtl1S0kUMEw

The Bad Dreamers: Georgetown: https://youtu.be/DzzwK6J2Hyw