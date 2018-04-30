Covenant
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
COVENANT -- http://www.covenant.se/
GRENDEL -- https://www.facebook.com/grendel.music
AESTHETIC PERFECTION -- http://www.aesthetic-perfection.net/
VORE AURORA -- https://www.facebook.com/voreaurora
PETER TURNS PIRATE -- https://www.facebook.com/peterturnspirate
With DJs:
Decay
Keyz
gothic. industrial.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 8pm.
all ages.
$20 advance;
$28 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/04-29.html
Watch and listen:
Covenant: The Men: http://youtu.be/tQgjWFr_-oE
Grendel: Timewave Zero: http://youtu.be/b-V-xqf3LGs
Aesthetic Perfection: Never Enough: http://youtu.be/FMT0UqSJWuo
Vore Aurora: Envenom: http://youtu.be/LQ0gIW8OAjg