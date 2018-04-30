Covenant

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Performing Live:

COVENANT -- http://www.covenant.se/

GRENDEL -- https://www.facebook.com/grendel.music

AESTHETIC PERFECTION -- http://www.aesthetic-perfection.net/

VORE AURORA -- https://www.facebook.com/voreaurora

PETER TURNS PIRATE -- https://www.facebook.com/peterturnspirate

With DJs:

Decay

Keyz

gothic. industrial.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/04-29.html

Watch and listen:

Covenant: The Men: http://youtu.be/tQgjWFr_-oE

Grendel: Timewave Zero: http://youtu.be/b-V-xqf3LGs

Aesthetic Perfection: Never Enough: http://youtu.be/FMT0UqSJWuo

Vore Aurora: Envenom: http://youtu.be/LQ0gIW8OAjg

Info
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
