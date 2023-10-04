Performing live:

Covenant. It's a name that implies extraordinary commitment, a certain grandiosity, and a bond stronger than blood. As a name, Covenant -- with its biblical overtones -- was perhaps a bit ambitious for an upstart band of teenagers from southern Sweden armed with rudimentary electronics, but it ended up being extraordinarily fitting. Whether or not life subsequently imitated art or art subsequently imitated life is debatable, either way the band's moniker ended up perfectly summing up the vision, grandeur, and brotherhood that is the band itself.

Awaken your inner middle school goth with Night Club, a dark disco duo from sunny Los Angeles that was made to be seen (and also heard, obviously). Night Club has a strong visual side - their videos are quality you wouldn't expect from such a Diy outfit. These club kids (singer Emily Kavanaugh and film producer/director and electronic music auteur Mark Brooks) have been grinding for nearly a decade, releasing catchy, synth laden songs for kids who like to wear black but also dance and discuss mental health. They even had the honor of opening for A Perfect Circle. Not only does the band have two full length album and a handful of EPs, but they've also been featured on soundtracks and composed scores for tv and movies - it pays to live in LA. And hey, when you're living in the apocalypse this is the perfect soundtrack: enough bops to keep you going paired with the right amount of goth sensibility to remind you: don't get your hopes up too high - as demonstrated by tracks with names like \"Candy Coated Suicide.\" Electronic dance music with a serious industrial side. Live, Brooks mans the electronics while Kavanaugh works the crowd like Danzig's daughter. All the energy that she's pent up for the last year and a half - that's about to explode.

