Crash Fest: 2024
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
BISHOPS GREEN
ANTI-HEROS
DOUG & THE SLUGZ
RESISTANCE77
21 GUN SALUTE
HUB CITY STOMPERS
ANTAGONIZERS ATL
RECKLESS UPSTARTS
SPUNK
Above DNA:
TBA!
Crash Fest was started years ago as a birthday party by 2 punk and Oi! loving best friends! Since then, Mike and Chris have brought Crash Fest to various cities and showcased the best of Punk music. Their motto is to bring you up and coming and established bands from around the world and to respect the fans.
The Vancouver based street punk band Bishops Green was formed in spring of 2011. Bishops Green's music is raw and energetic with a style firmly embedded in the historic roots of street punk and Oi!. All of the members of Bishops Green have been playing in bands together since the '90s and this history, combined with the groups ability to draw from different punk genres, enables the creation of a catchy sing-along sound that will make sure that any audience feels like they are part of the show!
Anti-Heros are an Original American OI! and street punk band formed in Georgia in the 80s and this will be their first show EVER in SF!
Established in February of 1983 in North East Los Angeles, Doug & The Slugz became one of the very first Oi! bands on the west coast United States inspired by the big UK bands of the time.
punk. oi.
doors @ 6:30pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$35 limited advance;
$60 after.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-22.html
Watch and listen:
Resistance 77: Punk's Not Dead But I'm Not Far Off: https://youtu.be/8pw2rCLka0g
Hub City Stompers: Hub City Stomp: https://youtu.be/66DfkdV6uGY
Info
credits