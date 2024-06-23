Crash Fest: 2024

Performing Live:

BISHOPS GREEN

ANTI-HEROS

DOUG & THE SLUGZ

RESISTANCE77

21 GUN SALUTE

HUB CITY STOMPERS

ANTAGONIZERS ATL

RECKLESS UPSTARTS

trew

SPUNK

Above DNA:

TBA!

Crash Fest was started years ago as a birthday party by 2 punk and Oi! loving best friends! Since then, Mike and Chris have brought Crash Fest to various cities and showcased the best of Punk music. Their motto is to bring you up and coming and established bands from around the world and to respect the fans.

The Vancouver based street punk band Bishops Green was formed in spring of 2011. Bishops Green's music is raw and energetic with a style firmly embedded in the historic roots of street punk and Oi!. All of the members of Bishops Green have been playing in bands together since the '90s and this history, combined with the groups ability to draw from different punk genres, enables the creation of a catchy sing-along sound that will make sure that any audience feels like they are part of the show!

Anti-Heros are an Original American OI! and street punk band formed in Georgia in the 80s and this will be their first show EVER in SF!

Established in February of 1983 in North East Los Angeles, Doug & The Slugz became one of the very first Oi! bands on the west coast United States inspired by the big UK bands of the time.

punk. oi.

doors @ 6:30pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$35 limited advance;

$60 after.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-22.html

Watch and listen:

Resistance 77: Punk's Not Dead But I'm Not Far Off: https://youtu.be/8pw2rCLka0g

Hub City Stompers: Hub City Stomp: https://youtu.be/66DfkdV6uGY