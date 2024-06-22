Crash Fest: Day 1

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

MESS

FANG

BULLSHIT DETECTOR

FIRE EXIT

BAD ASS

KING CROWS

Above DNA:

THE DROWNS

KNOCK OFF

NOISE AGENTS

No title

trew

And more, TBA!

punk. oi.

doors @ 6:30pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $35 advance;

$46 day of show;

Two Day Pass: $60 advance;

$80 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-21.html

Watch and listen:

Mess: Last Call: https://youtu.be/aqPzJE0q7e0

The Drowns: Ketamine & Cola: https://youtu.be/N6IuiCLRWxs

Knock Off: You're Nicked: https://youtu.be/1rNw-Fq2qf0

