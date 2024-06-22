Crash Fest: Day 1
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
MESS
FANG
BULLSHIT DETECTOR
FIRE EXIT
BAD ASS
KING CROWS
Above DNA:
THE DROWNS
KNOCK OFF
NOISE AGENTS
And more, TBA!
punk. oi.
doors @ 6:30pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
Gen. Adm.: $35 advance;
$46 day of show;
Two Day Pass: $60 advance;
$80 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-21.html
Watch and listen:
Mess: Last Call: https://youtu.be/aqPzJE0q7e0
The Drowns: Ketamine & Cola: https://youtu.be/N6IuiCLRWxs
Knock Off: You're Nicked: https://youtu.be/1rNw-Fq2qf0
Info
credits