Crash Fest: Day 1
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
BISHOPS GREEN -- https://www.bishopsgreen.ca/
LOWER CLASS BRATS -- https://www.lcbarmy.com/
THE DROWNS -- https://www.facebook.com/thedrowns
INFORMAL SOCIETY
punk.
7pm - 12:30am.
all ages.
Gen. Adm.: $20 advance;
$25 day of show;
2-Day Pass: $55.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-09d.html
Watch and listen:
The Drowns: Take Me Back: http://youtu.be/oulaqYtaNBU
Lower Class Brats: Do it Again: http://youtu.be/r72n6d5YbgI
Info
credits
