Crash Fest: Day 1

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

BISHOPS GREEN -- https://www.bishopsgreen.ca/

LOWER CLASS BRATS -- https://www.lcbarmy.com/

THE DROWNS -- https://www.facebook.com/thedrowns

INFORMAL SOCIETY

punk.

7pm - 12:30am.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $20 advance;

$25 day of show;

2-Day Pass: $55.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-09d.html

Watch and listen:

The Drowns: Take Me Back: http://youtu.be/oulaqYtaNBU

Lower Class Brats: Do it Again: http://youtu.be/r72n6d5YbgI

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
