The Music Video Party presents

CREW LOVE: DRAKE VS THE WEEKND PARTY

Above DNA:

Imani

Plus Special Guest, TBA

That OVO vs That XO...

trew

The ultimate Drake vs The Weeknd party returns by popular demand. DJs will be spinning every music video and hit song from these two Toronto titans, as well as all of their features, collabs, remixes, and more. Hear their bangers: \"Starboy\", \"The Hills\", \"Save Your Tears\", \"Can't Feel My Face\", \"Blinding Lights\", \"Hotline Bling\", \"God's Plan\", \"Mia\", \"Work\", Sicko Mode\", and so many more.

The Music Video Party is a night where the DJs are also VJs, and spin the music videos of all your favorite artists. They don't just loop a few unrelated videos in the background. The DJs are actually mixing them, in sync with the music. Don't know exactly what that looks like? Well come on by to see just how cool it is. With all your favorite artists playing on a giant screen, it almost looks like they're performing for you live!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/04-06d.html

Watch and listen:

The Music Video Party: Demo Mix: https://youtu.be/O0qoCfNVLqo

pop. r&b. hiphop.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.