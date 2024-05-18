CYBERDELIA: JOHNNY MNEMONIC SCREENING + CYBERPUNK DANCE PARTY

Movie screening at 8pm; dance party after!

Main Room:

DJs TBA!

Hosted by:

MC \"The Plague\" Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)

trew

• Cyberpunk costume contest at 11pm!

• Head-to-head Wipeout XL competition throughout the night!

• The Cyberdelia Gogo Dancers!

• Rollerblades welcome...

As per longstanding tradition, we are dressing up DNA Lounge as Cyberdelia, the club from the movie HACKERS! This means a 90s cyberpunk movie screening followed by a 90s cyberpunk dance party! Also featuring Retro video games, rollerblade ramps, and a costume contest!

But this time we're branching out just a little bit: instead of our traditional pre-party viewing of HACKERS, we will instead be screening the 1995 Keanu Reeves cyberpunk classic, JOHNNY MNEMONIC! The year is 2021 and Johnny is smuggling 160 gigabytes of data in his overloaded brain implant, on the run from zaibatsu assassins. (You may know him better as Johnny Silverhands: Mnemonic was his maiden name.) Dolph Lundgren, Ice T and Henry Rollins co-star. Screenplay by William Gibson himself.

Movie screening starts at 7:30; seating is extremely limited, so get your reserved seating tickets early if you don't want to do your heckling from the bar (not that there's anything wrong with that).

Costumes strongly encouraged -- join us for the costume contest at 11pm! What's your most cyberpunk look? HACKERS, MNEMONIC and anything and everything cyberpunk are on-brand. Win cash and fabulous prizes!

HACK THE PLANET! HACK THE GIBSON!

Movie Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Reserved Seating: for the movie is sold by the chair. When these sell out, there is ample standing room.

Front Row VIP: A table for five right up front, including admission for five and bottle service.

Post-Movie Eliteness:

VIP Booths: These are against the wall, upstairs or downstairs and include admission for 6, 9 or 12, depending, plus bottle service. These booths do not have an unimpeded view of the movie screen!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-17.html

Watch and listen:

Cyberdelia: Johnny Mnemonic Edition: https://youtu.be/PCtH186oPzc

Johnny Mnemonic Trailer: https://youtu.be/EFJY_BZ55sI

electro. big beat. trance. cyberpunk. industrial.

doors @ 7pm;

movie @ 7:30pm;

party @ 10pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

Balcony Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 day of show;

Main Floor Seats: $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 day of show.