Performing Live:

D.I.

THEYA

BLUNT FORCE KARMA

An enduring presence on the Orange County punk rock scene, D.I. are the brainchild of singer and lyricist Casey Royer, the sole constant throughout the band's four-decade career. Devoted to speedy tempos, simple melodies that reveal touches of surf and pop, pointed lyrics that deal in dark humor and plenty of buzzy guitar chording, D.I. were at once one of the archetypal O.C. bands while developing an individual sound and style that stood the test of time.

Theya: Metal meets Psych with this SF based four piece. Their music combines vintage sounds, heavy tones and nerdy themes with a healthy dose of low end.

trew

In a genre known for its defiance and rebellion, Blunt Force Karma emerges as a beacon of sonic anarchy, blazing a trail of passion and intensity wherever they go. With their unapologetic attitude and ferocious energy, they remind us that punk rock is not just music -- it's a way of life.

punk rock. punk.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$21 advance;

$27 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/06-30d.html

Watch and listen:

D.I.: On the Western Front: https://youtu.be/LMLDgw9ZPxU