DAMSF
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
DAMSF
Main Room:
Fae Salfiti
DJ Mark Maiden
Jay Chris Moore
Kenilworth Katrina
Creation Global
J.O.W.Y.
DJ Jon Reyes
DJ William Stokes
Videos
Since 2010, DAM Events has provided developing artists the opportunities they need to strengthen and showcase their talent.Our events showcase a broad range of new and under-represented Bay Area talent as well as well established talent, providing them with connections, resources, and opportunities to continue developing and sharing their craft. We thrive on positivity and diversity, giving creatives of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds an empowering community in which to share their work.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-02a.html
Watch and listen:
DAMSF: Recap: https://youtu.be/OcP8bxYJn7M
DAMSF: Recap: https://youtu.be/DyefMWj9WRI
hiphop. urban. mixed genre arts. mixed genre dance.
3:30pm - 8:30pm.
all ages.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
https://www.thedamevent.com/
Info
credits