DAMSF

Main Room:

Fae Salfiti

DJ Mark Maiden

Jay Chris Moore

Kenilworth Katrina

Creation Global

J.O.W.Y.

DJ Jon Reyes

DJ William Stokes

trew

Videos

Since 2010, DAM Events has provided developing artists the opportunities they need to strengthen and showcase their talent.Our events showcase a broad range of new and under-represented Bay Area talent as well as well established talent, providing them with connections, resources, and opportunities to continue developing and sharing their craft. We thrive on positivity and diversity, giving creatives of all ages, ethnicities, and backgrounds an empowering community in which to share their work.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/03-02a.html

Watch and listen:

DAMSF: Recap: https://youtu.be/OcP8bxYJn7M

DAMSF: Recap: https://youtu.be/DyefMWj9WRI

hiphop. urban. mixed genre arts. mixed genre dance.

3:30pm - 8:30pm.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.

https://www.thedamevent.com/