DNA: Enter It Give it Take it

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Cip Cipriano + Locoya Hill Entertainment presents

DNA: ENTER IT GIVE IT TAKE IT

Music by:

Sex Shooters (UK)

Lee Decker (SF)

Appearances by:

Locoya's newest go-go gods

UNCOVERED: A new, naughtier side of Folsom Weekend in San Francisco. We're heating things up with shows by Locoya's 100% Genuine Go-Go Gods, exclusive beats and a Red Light Lounge you won't get anywhere else. Tickets and capacity are limited and that's not on accident. Escape the crowds and get into DNA: Enter It, Give it, Take it.

VIP Package: Skip the line to enter, take a load off in your Exclusive Red Light Lounge or use your 4 complimentary drink tickets (good for water or Gatorade) at the Exclusive VIP bar.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/09-30d.html

house.

10pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$20, $25 limited advance;

$30 advance after;

$45 VIP;

$40 door.

Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
