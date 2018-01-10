DNA: Enter It Give it Take it
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Cip Cipriano + Locoya Hill Entertainment presents
DNA: ENTER IT GIVE IT TAKE IT
Music by:
Sex Shooters (UK)
Lee Decker (SF)
Appearances by:
Locoya's newest go-go gods
UNCOVERED: A new, naughtier side of Folsom Weekend in San Francisco. We're heating things up with shows by Locoya's 100% Genuine Go-Go Gods, exclusive beats and a Red Light Lounge you won't get anywhere else. Tickets and capacity are limited and that's not on accident. Escape the crowds and get into DNA: Enter It, Give it, Take it.
VIP Package: Skip the line to enter, take a load off in your Exclusive Red Light Lounge or use your 4 complimentary drink tickets (good for water or Gatorade) at the Exclusive VIP bar.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/09-30d.html
house.
10pm - after hours.
21+ with ID.
$20, $25 limited advance;
$30 advance after;
$45 VIP;
$40 door.