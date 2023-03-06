Pauz presents

DANG

Main Room:

Kilo.wav

Rodel

DANG! is a one of a kind soulful, electronic, funky dance party. Join us for an unforgettable night of dancing, blending elements of hiphop, R&B, and electronic music. We will be spinning all of your favorite tracks from artists such as Disclosure, Anderson Paak, Toro Y Moi, Channel Tres, SG Lewis, Tyler The Creator, Goldlink and more.

Event begins at 10pm. Free with RSVP before 11pm. Full price after.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-02.html

indie electronic. hiphop. r&b. soul.

10pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: Free with RSVP;

Guaranteed Entry: $15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 day of show.