DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Pauz presents
DANG
Main Room:
Kilo.wav
Rodel
DANG! is a one of a kind soulful, electronic, funky dance party. Join us for an unforgettable night of dancing, blending elements of hiphop, R&B, and electronic music. We will be spinning all of your favorite tracks from artists such as Disclosure, Anderson Paak, Toro Y Moi, Channel Tres, SG Lewis, Tyler The Creator, Goldlink and more.
Event begins at 10pm. Free with RSVP before 11pm. Full price after.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-02.html
indie electronic. hiphop. r&b. soul.
10pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
Gen. Adm.: Free with RSVP;
Guaranteed Entry: $15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after;
$25 day of show.
