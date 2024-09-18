Dark Tranquillty + Amorphis

Performing Live:

DARK TRANQUILLITY

AMORPHIS

FIRES IN THE DISTANCE

Hailing from Gothenburg, Sweden come metal gods Dark Tranquillity. Dark Tranquillity is know as being one of the key pioneers that has made melodic death metal what it is today. Started in 1989 and having featured members such as Anders Fridén (In Flames) and Daniel Antonsson (Soilwork) Dark Tranquillity is seen as one of the longest-standing death metal bands in existence. With brutally crushing vocals and guitars that harmonize to the perfect note every time, Dark Tranquillity never will tarnish their veteran death metal status.

Amorphis is derived from the Greek 'amorphous' which means without determinate form, shapeless, which is apropos for a band who started as death metal in 1990 and have evolved over the decades into playing other genres of metal including progressive and folk. Their latest album Halo continues to draw heavily on Finnish folklore, with references to Tuonela, the underworld realm of Finnish and Estonian mythology.

trew

Fires In The Distance are a death metal/doom group who hail from Connecticut. Their complex songs combine wistful melodicism, crushingly heavy guitar work and intricate atmospherics. Lyrically their new album covers intensely personal ruminations on mental health and themes of existentialism in the form of mortality salience, without losing sight of the importance of perseverance. This is thinking mans metal and an odyssey in both artistic vision and sound.

metal. death metal. prog metal.

doors @ 6pm;

show @ 7pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$39 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/09-17.html

Watch and listen:

Dark Tranquillity: Unforgivable: https://youtu.be/quMj6DDDZPE

Amorphis: On The Dark Waters: https://youtu.be/T8aH5HVx_0c

Fires In The Distance: Crumbling Pillars of a Tranquil Mind: https://youtu.be/OJPQRZFod-g