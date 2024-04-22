Performing Live:

DEAD BOYS -- https://www.deadboysofficial.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

Punk rock pioneers and provocateurs, the Dead Boys, may not be young anymore, but they're as loud and snotty as ever! Formed in Cleveland in 1976, the Dead Boys were one of the first American acts to combine the proto-punk fervor of bands like the Stooges and the New York Dolls with a new level of intense energy. The 1977 debut LP, Young, Loud and Snotty, was a landmark album in the birth of hardcore punk. Following the death of lead vocalist Stiv Bators in 1990, the band members went their separate ways except for two brief reunions in 2004 and 2005. The return of the Dead Boys began with guitarist Cheetah Chrome's dedication to pay tribute and do justice to the original material with a killer line-Up celebrating landmark songs in punk rock history.

punk rock. punk.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$26 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/04-21.html