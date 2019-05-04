Dead Fucking Last & Get Dead

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Performing Live:

DEAD FUCKING LAST -- https://www.facebook.com/proudtobedfl

GET DEAD -- https://www.facebook.com/getdeadband

GROUNDSCORE (PDX)

There aren't a lot of bands like Get Dead around these days. Instead of worrying about gimmicks and trends, this fivesome from San Francisco, California have always focused on the music and that is evident from \"listening to evert passion-filled note that they play\". Formed in 2007, they gained the attention of Fat Mike from NOFX who has produced their full length \"Bad News\" and released it on his Fat Wreck Chords label. Merging elements of punk with traditional acoustic instrumentation and Fat Mike's unique ear for catchy pop-punk melodies, Get Dead are the epitome of diy attitude with great pop sensibilities.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/404567183638603/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/04-04d.html

Watch and listen:

Get Dead: She's a Problem: http://youtu.be/nC53tXIFuio

Info
