Death Guild
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Main Room:
Decay
Joe Radio
Melting Girl
Lounge:
Sage
Death Guild is the oldest weekly goth/industrial dance night in the country, and the second oldest in the world! Every Monday, six DJs in two rooms play a mix of gothic, industrial, synthpop, noise, ambient, and weird stuff for those who love the darker side of things.
Follow Death Guild on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/deathguild
gothic. industrial. synthpop.
9:30pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
$3 < 10pm;
$5 after.
http://www.deathguild.com/
Concerts & Live Music, This & That