DECAPITATED

SEPTICFLESH

KATAKLYSM

ALLEGAEON

Formed in a storm of melancholy, fire and rage by two teenage brothers (ages 12 and 16) in 1996, Decapitated have honed their reputation as international leaders and absolute colossal purveyors of the metal genre. In 20 years, they have released multiple albums that are considered to be some of the most influential classics of modern Death Metal in the 21st century. The band has managed to cross-breed various styles and sounds, setting the bar higher with each new release. Flirting with various tempos, mixing Death Metal with Grindcore, Black Metal atmospherics with Stoner-Rock vibes and laying down foundations upon foundations of grooves and heavy, rhythmic riffs that transcend descriptions.

Septicflesh was formed in Greece in the early '90s and released a few well received albums but eventually went in a more symphonic direction with the addition of a female soprano vocalist. Since then, though line up changes and break ups and reunions, the band has continued with their ground breaking symphony style . The band further developed its unique sound that combines emotional, symphonic/soundtrack music with Aggressive Death Metal. The catchy songs have many layers, allowing them to expand their ever growing audience. Besides the continuous collaboration with the Filmharmonic Orchestra of Prague, the band used a full adult choir, a full children choir and a variety of ethnic instruments.

Born in 1992 from the cold winds of Montreal, Québec, Canada comes one of the country's top extreme musical exports to date: Kataklysm. Relentlessness and a hard work ethic have made Kataklysm a household name in the extreme metal genre in addition to their overwhelmingly positive reputation of fan-friendliness. With a career spanning over 20 years, Kataklysm is a leading force in the most brutal & powerful genre in heavy metal and has conquered territories such as Europe, North & South America, Australia, and Asia while recently becoming the first Canadian metal band to ever play South Africa.