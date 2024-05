DIRTY AUDIO

Main Room:

Dirty Audio

Dirty Snatcha

Plus guests, TBA!

Dirty Audio's musical journey began in Los Angeles, influenced by hiphop, rap, and rock legends. He transitioned to electronic music, drawing inspiration from artists like Benny Benassi and Skrillex, creating his signature heavy-hitting bass sound. In 2016, \"Gettin' That\" catapulted him to international recognition, becoming a favorite among DJs and fans alike. He gained support from renowned labels and artists, with hits like \"Gorilla Glue\" and \"Hit It\". Dirty Audio's global tours and guest mixes on top radio shows solidified his status in the bass music scene, and he remains committed to pushing boundaries and climbing higher in his career.

Dirty Snatcha is a highly skilled electronic music producer and DJ renowned for his distinctive sound and energetic performances. Within the realm of Edm, he has gained widespread recognition by producing bass-centric tracks that blend elements from dubstep, wobble bass, and various other bass music genres. His compositions frequently feature powerful rhythms, assertive basslines, and intricate soundscapes, captivating a devoted global fan base.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-02.html

Watch and listen:

Dirty Audio: That's Right: https://youtu.be/_RG31Cw-V3g

Dirty Audio: No Stoppin: https://youtu.be/5CNpAL78Pm4

future bass. riddim. dubstep. d+b.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$26 day of show.