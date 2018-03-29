DORKBOT: PEOPLE DOING STRANGE THINGS WITH ELECTRICITY

Social hour at 7pm; presentations begin at 8pm.

Speakers:

Doc Pop (God Hates Dinosaurs)

Marque Cornblatt (Drone Racing, Robot Combat and eSports)

Daevron (TecTonic Shifts)

Vending by:

Val Vale & Marian (RE/Search table!)

MC:

Jonathan Foote

Doc Pop gave out 1,000 fake-religous comic books to strangers. Here's what happened. Jack-of-all-trades musician, artist, dramatic yo-yoist, and video/board game designer-wizard.

Marque Cornblatt: One Man's Personal Journey from Pong to the Museum of Future Sports. Technology and sports are powerful influences on youth. The explosive intensity of robot combat has an undeniable appeal. Drone racing is one of the fastest growing sports in the world. Professional videogames are have become a global phenomenon, eclipsing the viewership of traditional sports like NASCAR and the NFL. How can these addictive forces be leveraged for good? Can tech and eSports be an effective way to engage kids in math, coding and engineering? Marque has been playing with video games, robots and drones since childhood and is now creating compelling STEM education opportunities for students of all socio-economic backgrounds with the launch of the Museum of Future Sports.

Daevron: When technology tracks movement in virtual spaces and controls movement in physical spaces, feedback loops intensify. TecTonic Shifts, a dance performance premiering at CounterPulse in fall 2018, is an exploration of urban displacement and digital divides, shifting landscapes and social tremors. This talk will provide context on the evolution of this concept, soundscape design, and interpreting oral narratives through gesture controllers and motion capture. dævron (they/them pronouns) is a visual artist, hardware hacker and digital media developer. A graduate of Gray Area's Creative Coding Program and Artistic Director with We Inventing the Real, they are a current artist-in-residence at CounterPulse. dævron has produced new media, experimental video and immersive digital experiences with support from the SF Arts Commission, California Arts Council and Peace Point Entertainment. Dævron's works have been exhibited at venues including Rock Paper Scissors Gallery, Tempest Studio, SOMarts, Elemental and SF LGBT Center.

Follow Dorkbot on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/dorkbotsf

http://www.dorkbotsf.org/archive/201803/

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/437844193311916/