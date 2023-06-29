Hubba Hubba Revue & Flux Vertical Theatre present

DOWN 'N DIRTY: WEDNESDAY NIGHT HUBBA

Featuring performances by:

Mz. K

Leah Marie

Sade Symone

Cezar Superstar

trew

SamWitch

NJ

Aurora Rose

Jessikr

Hosted by:

Mz K

Flux Vertical Theatre celebrates Pride!

Hubba Hubba Revue welcomes the superstar pole-dancers of Flux Vertical Theatre for an extra-special, Wednesday evening Pride celebration! Join us upstairs at DNA Lounge, in our swanky, second-story clubhouse, for a dazzling line-Up of spectacular talent & tease!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-28d.html

Watch and listen:

Hubba Hubba Revue: Promo Reel: https://youtu.be/kCiLZYFLf78

burlesque.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm - 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $10;

Reserved Seating: $15.

http://www.hubbarevue.com/