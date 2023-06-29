Down 'n Dirty: Wednesday Night Hubba
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Hubba Hubba Revue & Flux Vertical Theatre present
DOWN 'N DIRTY: WEDNESDAY NIGHT HUBBA
Featuring performances by:
Mz. K
Leah Marie
Sade Symone
Cezar Superstar
SamWitch
NJ
Aurora Rose
Jessikr
Hosted by:
Mz K
Flux Vertical Theatre celebrates Pride!
Hubba Hubba Revue welcomes the superstar pole-dancers of Flux Vertical Theatre for an extra-special, Wednesday evening Pride celebration! Join us upstairs at DNA Lounge, in our swanky, second-story clubhouse, for a dazzling line-Up of spectacular talent & tease!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-28d.html
Watch and listen:
Hubba Hubba Revue: Promo Reel: https://youtu.be/kCiLZYFLf78
burlesque.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 9pm - 10:30pm.
18+ with ID.
Gen. Adm.: $10;
Reserved Seating: $15.
http://www.hubbarevue.com/
