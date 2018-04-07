Honey Bunny Productions presents

DROP CVLT: INITIATION

Main Room:

Architekt

John Beaver

Griefer

Mhytee

Willy Wonksta

J-Costa

Lounge:

2Fresh

Turok

Dilt

Yama

Durty

Rom Hak

Strvfe

Architekt is a master engineer and executor of heavy souls, deep vibrations, and mind numbing melodies. An avid drummer and native son of Philadelphia, Michael has an upbringing in heavy rock and metal that translated into an intimate knowledge of the heavier side of music. Truly not for the faint of heart, each new track by Architekt unleashes a wave of destructively delicious bass into sound systems around the globe, leaving only destroyed dance floors and uncontrollable head banging in it's wake.

A San Francisco tradition for 9 straight years its time once again for John Beaver's annual Coachella CD Release Party!! John Beaver & Thomas Radman have been creating this Coachella compilation going on 14 years and San Francisco is always host to the release party. As always this event features the exclusive CD giveaway so be the first to get a hard copy of the mix! John Beaver has also made it a yearly tradition to showcase all artists playing at this year's festival in his set. Come join in what has become one of the year's most anticipated events as we join forces with Drop Cvlt to give you a party you will not want to miss!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/04-06.html

dubstep. riddim. trap. house.

10pm - after hours.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 advance after;

$20 door.